Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: Pragya and Abhi, who had been missing each other all this while, are going to come face to face during the Holi celebrations. Have a look at Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview here:

Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview: In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw some major happenings, twists and turns in Ranbir, Prachi, Abhi and Pragya’s lives. While the show started off with Ranbir and Prachi’s Holi dance performance and everyone having fun in the celebrations, Pragya and seen conversing with Meera who share their feelings with each other.

During the conversation both, Meera and Pragya talk about the man they love, irrespective of the fact that they are both talking about none other than Abhi. Meanwhile, Maya gets jealous on seeing Ranbir and Prachi dancing.

As both Pragya and Meera are having a conversation, Abhi passes by the kitchen and hears Pragya’s voice, when he is about to enter the kitchen, Pragya drops the bowl and bends down due to which he is unable to see her.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya March 13, 2020 preview:

After that, Pragya sees Maya talking to her father about Prachi. She says that Prachi is a clever girl after Ranbir’s name and fame which makes Pragya furious. She tells Prachi and Ranbir that they have to stop Maya and her evil plans otherwise she will spoil everything. Later, Pragya shares her idea to make things right. She asks Ranbir and Prachi to get Maya drunk with the help of Bhaang and make her confess the truth from her.

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw how someone has thrown colour on Abhi’s face and in return he also throws the colour on someone but instead the colour is thrown on Pragya which covers her whole face. In tonight’s episode, we will see Pragya and Abhi coming face to face of each other as their faces are covered with holi colours.

