Kumkum Bhagya March 4 preview: After many attempts to save Ranbir from Maya's evil plans, Prachi gets upset and tells Ranbir their bond might end after the latter's marriage to Maya. What Ranbir tells her is very adorable. Watch Kumkum Bhagya March 4 preview here:

Kumkum Bhagya March 4 preview: In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw as Ranbir and his family is having a good time, their peace is disturbed when Maya’s parents visit their mansion. They warn Ranbir and his family indirectly that they might face consequences if they back off from marrying their daughter.

Rhea bashes out at Prachi to drag Ranbir into the situation, she aggressively asks her to stay away from Ranbir. On the other hand, Pallavi also agrees with Rhea and blames Prachi for her useless plan. This upsets Prachi who tries to stay away from Ranbir the entire day of the office. Subsequently, Ranbir’s dadi tries to assume what Pallavi is thinking about Rhea and Ranbir. Her assumptions are later found out to be true as she witnesses Pallavi defending Rhea for everything.

When Ranbir comes to know about Prachi being upset and sees her ignoring him, he attempts to explain things to her and tells her that she cannot ignore him when he needs her the most. Prachi also blames herself for dragging him into the situation and says that she must stay away from him in order to save him from future trouble.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 4, 2020: Naira gets disheartened after media questions her motherhood

Have a look at Kumkum Bhagya March 4 preview here:

Also read: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang’s show going digital speculation ends; official statement released



Ranbir gets emotional over the argument and tells Prachi how important she is to him. He also tells her that Prachi has always been a support to him in hard times and also asks her to stay with him as always.

Kumkum Bhagya March 4 preview written update:

In the recent preview of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi is seen sharing her insecurity with Ranbir and tells him that he might have to stop talking to her after marrying Maya as the latter would never let them meet or even be friends. Ranbir assures Prachi that nothing like that will happen in the future and also tells that he will never let Maya enter his life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App