Kumkum Bhagya March 6 preview: After waiting for Dimple to return and pose as Ranbir's fake wife, Prachi is unable to think of any other solution and decided to become Ranbir's fake wife instead. Read for more details:

Kumkum Bhagya March 6 preview: In the previous episode of Kukum Bhagya, Dimple is seen ready in her bridal outfit to pose as Ranbir’s fake wife. Prachi then decides to get some of their pictures clicked in order to present them as a real married couple in front of the Ranbir and Maya’s family.

Thereafter, Sarita brings Sindoor and garlands for Ranbir and Dimple. As Prachi does Ranbir’s tilak and puts a garland around his neck, she gets emotional and for a second feels like she is actually marrying him. On the other hand, Aliya gets in touch with one of Maya’s father’s superior to get help from them in the situation but the latter says that he cannot help her in the matter in any way.

Later, Prachi goes to Dimple’s house to bring her to the engagement party but is shocked rather to hearing that she has gone for a shoot to Delhi. Prachi gets shattered and confused about what she should do.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Prachi reaches the engagement party and informs Ranbir about Dimple’s absence and her inability to be present for the party. She tells him that she waited for the lady but got scared of the thought that if she got late Ranbir might get engaged to Maya.

However, she also says that she could not think of anything else and decided to pose herself as Ranbir’s wife in front of society to save him from Maya and her family. Further, Ranbir asks Prachi if she really wants to be his bride? While the circumstances are in the favor of Prachi and Ranbir, will Prachi be able to save Ranbir from Maya’s evil and dirty plans? How will the families react to seeing Prachi as Ranbir’s wife?

