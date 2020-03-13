Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar got emotional on completing a year with the casts of the show. The show not only became part of her career but also became part of her life, she celebrates the anniversary with her co-stars Aparna Mishra and Sriti Jha.

Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar, who is well known for portraying the role of Mishri Malhotra in Savitri Devi College & Hospital completed a year in the daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya. The diva plays the role of Prachi in the show and garnered a huge fan base with her pristine acting skills and fabulous expressions.

The beauty shared a glimpse on her Instagram Handle of celebrating a year anniversary with her on-screen mother Sriti Jha and cousin Aparna Mishra. Mugdha Chaphekar has given a year of her career to the show and made an emotional connection with the team of Kumkum Bhagya. Mugdha Chaphekar and Aparna Mishra are not only an on-screen best friend but also are spotted together enjoying quality time in their personal life.

In the picture, the three of them were looking marvelous in the western attires, the diva got emotional while sharing the photo and also wrote the caption that she didn’t even realize when a year of her career has passed while working with them in the show.

Apart from the television industry, Mugdha Chaphekar also won the Maharashtra State Award for the best actor debut for The Silence. The stunning beauty also enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram handle as she keeps her fans updated with her hot and alluring Instagram images right from sexy party wears to beautiful ethnic wears.

Mugdha Chaphekar, made the show, Kumkum Bhagya more interesting which made the audience glued to their seats. She left no stone unturned in her acting career and has proved herself that she can step into the shoe of any character.

