Kumkum Bhagya: It's a jaw-dropping twist when Parachi reveals her secret marriage truth with Ranbir. In the promo ahead, Ranbir will be seen getting engaged with Maya, amidst when Parachi reveals all truth

Kumkum Bhagya: Krishna Kaul, Naina Singh’s much-loved show, Kumkum Bhagya will on-air its jaw-dropping episode when Prachi reveals her secret marriage with Ranbir, whole Kohli family gets a huge shock as already Ranbir’s marriage has been fixed with Maya.

In the latest promo, Maya and Ranbir were about to get engaged, where he tries hard to avoid the ceremony by forgetting the ring home, however, his father brings out another ring and give it to him. When he was about to make Maya wear the ring, Parachi makes an entry, where she revealed all about their shocking marriage. However, this came as a shock to Vikram and Pallavi, they denied her as their daughter in law. No that’s a twist!

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Parchi apologise for their actions, requested to accept their relationship. Indeed it will be interesting to see, whether the family accepts their relationship or what will be the consequence Ranbir and Prachi have to face.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 8 March 2020 preview: Bharti Singh’s fun banter with Rohit Shetty is worth a watch

Kumkum Bhagya Promo:

No doubt the plot is intriguing as it is Ekta Kapoor’s serial. Sriti Jha as Pragya Mehra, Naina Singh as Rhea Mehra, Shabbir Ahluwalia as Abhishek, Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi Arora, and Krishna Kaul as Ranbir Kohli are in lead roles.

For more, Telly updates keep reading NewsX

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai clocks 3 million followers on Instagram, pens emotional note for fans

Kumkum Bhagya Promo:

Also Read: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka promo: Surbhi Jyoti to play moon princess Laila, seeks revenge from Roshni and Aman

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App