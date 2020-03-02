Kumkum Bhagya preview 2 March, 2020: As Ranbir informs Prachi about a new problem, Prachi gets scared of the thought of spending a whole night with him trapped inside the library. What happens next? Find out:

Kumkum Bhagya preview: Prachi and Ranbir are facing many problems in order to extract the truth from Maya but all their attempts till now have gone in vain. In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi gets an idea from Sarita to help Ranbir.

She asks Ranbir to play a mind game with Maya and tell her that he wants to marry her and then get the truth out of her. As Prachi conveys the idea to Ranbir, she also suggests recording Maya’s confession on his phone.

Further in the episode, Ranbir meets Maya in the library and starts off a conversation. At the same time, Prachi starts recording everything on the phone secretly. As Maya is about to reveal their truth, she suddenly gets scared and then walks out of the library which irritates Ranbir who bangs the door angrily.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya preview 2 March 2020:

Unfortunately, the library door gets jammed and Ranbir and Prachi get locked inside. In the preview of the upcoming episode, it can be seen that Ranbir informs Prachi about new trouble that they are going to face. He also tells her that they need urgent help, that too, within 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ranbir sarcastically tells Prachi that if they remain trapped inside, the lady has to spend the whole night alone with him. Prachi gets scared and nervous both at the same time. In the same preview, Maya reveals to Rhea that she wants to marry Ranbir. This angers Rhea and she slaps her. Will Ranbir be able to extract the truth from Maya? Or will he get trapped in the problem? Find out in the episodes of Kumkum Bhagya.

Watch the video:

