Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 27, 2020: Written updates of Kumkum Bhagya, where Maya's father threatens Ranbir's family if they disagree to engage Ranbir and Maya. He also says within three days Ranbir and Maya should happily get engaged to each other, which leaves Prachi disheartened.

In tonight’s episode of Zee TV’s longest-running show, Kumkum Bhgya. Prachi and Ranbir together decide to go together to Ranbir’s house, where the presence of Maya’s parents astounded both of them. Maya’s father wanted Ranbir to end up the engagement ceremony with Maya within three days, by showing him the videos of how he proposed Maya. Ranbir’s family refuses to agree with Maya’s father. Maya’s father gets angry and threatens Ranbir’s family to finish them all if engagement is not done within three days. The scared family then agrees with Maya’s father.

In the next episode, Prachi is seen sitting next to Ranbir in his car, where both of them undergo serious conversation about whatever happened in Ranbir’s house. The conversation ends up by Prachi promising Ranbir to always stand by his side as support throughout her life. Both of them get emotional and Prachi said she will never leave Ranbir helpless even if he gets married to Maya. By holding Ranbir’s hand Prachi makes all these promises.

The next episode will also come up with the twist where Rhea may get caught by Prachi about her involvement with Maya in the entire situation.or may Prachi, after realizing her love for Ranbir will not let him get Engaged to Maya.

