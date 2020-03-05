Kumkum Bhagya, the longest-running show of Zee TV shows Prachi and Ranbir having a conversation about Ranbirs’s plan of action after getting married to Maya. Prachi wants to know the latter will continue to remain same with her after tying his knot to Maya to which Ranbir replies that he does not want to marry her and no one can stop him from interacting with Prachi.After finishing their conversation both head towards Prachi’s house where Ranbir reveals that he has forcefully agreed to Maya’s father’s proposal.

Sarita suggests Ranbir to pretend that he is already married therefore he might get a chance to escape himself from Maya’s father’s threat. According to Sarita, nobody would like to marry her daughter to the guy who is already married. All of them agree to Sarita’s plan and soon an actor named Dimple is Hired to act like Ranbir’s wife. Inmates also think that Maya will surely feel bad after knowing Ranbir’s marital status and run away from her engagement.

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir meets everyone introducing Dimple as his wife. In between there comes Prachi with a garland in her hand, putting it around Ranbir’s neck. Prachi soon finds out that Dimple is jetted off to Delhi as She had to go for a shoot there. The upcoming episode is therefore expected to be loaded with more twists and turns to show whether Ranbir will be able to get success or in the end he will tie his knot with Maya.

