Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul’s most-watched show is heading towards a funny twist, where on the occasion of Holi, Ranbir and Prachi conspires against Maya so that she herself confesses all her evil plans. Howbeit, here a twist, the duo prepared a glass of bhang, and offered to Maya, amid, her cousin garbs unintentionally the glass and changed the position of it with other glasses, as a result, the glass with Bhang comes in Ranbir’s hand, and he drinks that.

In the upcoming episode, the confusion will be cleared that does Ranbir in actual drank the glass of bhang, or it was also the part of their part or does it backfired on them. Sriti Jha as Pragya Mehra, Shabbir Ahluwalia as Abhishek, Naina Singh as Rhea Mehra, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir Kohli and Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi Arora are in the lead role.

It will be interesting to watch, how Maya will be exposed in front of the whole Mehra family, Talking about the plot, it’s intriguing as, after Pragya and Abhishek’s love story, it showcased the life and struggle of their children as the twenty-year leap was introduced. By looking at the TRP charts seems like, the show managed to glue the audience with their plot, as on the Week 27 and Week 28, the show able to fetch 6.8 and 7.1 TRP respectively.

With its eye-grabbing plot, the show bagged various awards like Zee Rishtey Awards, Kalakar Awards, Star Guild Awards, Gold Awards, Zee Rishtey Awards, 9th Boroplus Gold Awards its an endless list.

