As Zee Tv's hit show Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years, its lead stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have penned heartfelt notes on social media. In the posts, the two stars have thanked their fans for showering the show with a lot of love and appreciation.

It is celebration time for the cast and crew of Zee Tv’s hit show Kumkum Bhagya as it has completed 6 years on the small screen. In these 6 years, Kumkum Bhagya has become one of the most watched and loved telly shows in India and manages to retain a top position on TRP charts week after week. From its storyline to its star cast, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to strike the right chord among the audiences, making its characters a household name.

On the occasion of its 6 year anniversary, Kumkum Bhagya’s lead on-screen couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, who play Abhishek and Pragya Mehra in the show, have penned heartfelt notes on their social media handles. Sharing a clip from the show, Shabir Ahluwalia thanked the audiences for giving so much of love to Kumkum Bhagya. He said that the journey has been exhilarating and gratifying all because of fans and they have managed to make memories for a lifetime. He also thanked Ekta Kapoor and Zee Tv for making the show.

Sriti Jha, in her post, said that Kumkum Bhagya has been her home and heart since 6 years now. Calling it a pleasant ride of memories, Sriti said that it feels like a forever kind story to spend her days watching so many edits. She also penned a few verses of poetry, which is worth a read.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim twinning in red and blue checkered shirts

Also Read: Coronavirus: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team spread awareness to fight COVID-19, watch video

Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, Kumkum Bhagya revolves around Abhishek and Pragya’s love story. After a 20-year lap, the makers have introduced their separated twin daughters in the narrative.

Also Read: Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukerjee goes to extreme ends to defend her husband

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App