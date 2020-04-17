It is celebration time for the cast and crew of Zee Tv’s hit show Kumkum Bhagya as it has completed 6 years on the small screen. In these 6 years, Kumkum Bhagya has become one of the most watched and loved telly shows in India and manages to retain a top position on TRP charts week after week. From its storyline to its star cast, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to strike the right chord among the audiences, making its characters a household name.
On the occasion of its 6 year anniversary, Kumkum Bhagya’s lead on-screen couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, who play Abhishek and Pragya Mehra in the show, have penned heartfelt notes on their social media handles. Sharing a clip from the show, Shabir Ahluwalia thanked the audiences for giving so much of love to Kumkum Bhagya. He said that the journey has been exhilarating and gratifying all because of fans and they have managed to make memories for a lifetime. He also thanked Ekta Kapoor and Zee Tv for making the show.
Sriti Jha, in her post, said that Kumkum Bhagya has been her home and heart since 6 years now. Calling it a pleasant ride of memories, Sriti said that it feels like a forever kind story to spend her days watching so many edits. She also penned a few verses of poetry, which is worth a read.
Also Read: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim twinning in red and blue checkered shirts
Also Read: Coronavirus: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team spread awareness to fight COVID-19, watch video
View this post on Instagram
Thank you guys for all the love over half a dozen years , this journey has not only been exhilarating but also gratifying only and only because of you guys , in being a really long running show , we have managed to create memories for a lifetime for all of us , thank you @ektarkapoor for this beautiful dream called kumkum bhagya ❤️ and @zeetv for sharing this dream with millions of people all over the world ❤️❤️
View this post on Instagram
Kumkum Bhagya has been our home and my heart for six years now… this is a forever kinda story it seems I’ve spent my day seeing so many edits and it has been such a pleasant ride of memories… Thank you so much for all the love And as soon as we’re out of the present crisis Jhoomenge Phir Se Dono Yaar Ruthe to khuda bhi ruthe Saath chhute naa *cue for chorus ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘
Loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, Kumkum Bhagya revolves around Abhishek and Pragya’s love story. After a 20-year lap, the makers have introduced their separated twin daughters in the narrative.
Also Read: Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukerjee goes to extreme ends to defend her husband