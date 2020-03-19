In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that Pragya and Abhi will remember their first daughter Kiara and will get emotional about it. Read the full article to know more.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: In the previous episode of the show, we saw that Pallavi informs Aliya about the video which was recorded by Prachi and has every evidence which they need. However, later what we saw was that the video was not able to play. On the other hand, we see that Prachi is worried about the missing video from her phone when Ranbir’s friend Aryan gets to know about the missing memory card, he informs about it to Ranbir’s family members.

Everybody believes this as Prachi also tells the same to Ranbir’s family. Prachi gets very angry with Ranbir for getting so much drunk.,meanwhile, Aryan suspects Aliya of stealing the memory card from Prachi’s phone by creating an accident. However, Aliya does not accept that she has stolen the memory card and claims about being innocent.

Later on, what we saw was that everyone readily believed her. On the other hand, what we saw was that Prachi has confessed in front Shahana that Ranbir expressed his feelings for her on the day of Holi celebrations. In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Pragya remembers about Kira. She confesses about her first child Kiara in front of Sarita and also shows her Kiara’s picture. On the other hand, Abhi talks to Meera about Kiara, he remembers how he used to play Holi with her.

What will happen next in the show?

For further updates, stay tuned to NEWS X

