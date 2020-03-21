In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that how Ranbir and Prachi will pretend to be in love, in front of Maya's family. Read the full article to know more.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw how Prachi ignores Ranbir’s calls repeatedly and even asks Shahana to stop bothering her. When Ranbir realized that Prachi is ignoring him, he reached to Prachi’s house. After reaching Prachi’s house, Ranbir confesses his feeling to Parchi once again and also states that he will never force her to love him back, he even says that she can take as much time she wants and can even reject his proposal.

In reply to this, Prachi said that she needs some more time to reply to Ranbir’s proposal.Ranbir then asks Prachi to do him a favor, and accompany him to the mall, where Maya and her family are waiting for him for shopping. Ranbir asks Prachi to behave in a manner that she loves him so that Maya’s family notices it and calls off the wedding.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Maya caught Prachi and Ranbir together in the mall. She gets jealous when she saw them together. Maya confronts them and asks how long they have been in love with each other. Ranbir keeps mum after this question of Maya, so she turns to Prachi for the answer.She then shocks Maya and Ranbir as well by giving the answer to the question in a negative manner.

What will happen next? What will Prachi say to Maya? For further updates, stay tuned to NEWS X.

