In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that Prachi will ask Ranbir that does he likes Maya, to which he replies that he loves Prachi. Read the full article to know more.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya we saw, that Ranbir ends up consuming more Bhaang and Prachi is not able to control him, however, she manages to take Ranbir away from Maya when she tried dancing with him. Meanwhile, Pallavi tries to make Maya drink more Bhaang so that she confesses the truth. On the other hand, it was seen that Abhi is trying his hands on Maya’s father and threatening him so that he calls off the wedding.

However, Maya’s father does not pay attention to Abhi as he is also under the influence of bhaang. In between of this Pragya is dreaming of celebrating her Holi with Abhi. On the other hand, Parchi asks Ranbir if he likes Maya, tow which he responded that he only loves Prachi.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pallavi will meet Pragya and will take her to Mr. Mehra’s room. Both of them open the door of the room only to see Abhi and Vikram sleeping together. However, Pragya is not able to see Abhi as his face is turned to the other side. Pragya laughed her heart out after seeing them sleeping like this, she even tries to wake them up. When Abhi hears her voice he wakes up immediately.

What will happen next? Will the love between the couples grow more?

