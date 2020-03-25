In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see how Prachi and Aryan together will enact a plan to expose Maya's hidden past.Read the full article to know more

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Maya confronts Ranbir and Prachi after seeing them together in the mall and asks them whether they are in love with each other. At that moment, Ranbir tells Maya about his feelings for Prachi, which shocks Maya. On the other hand Ranbir’s mom, Daadi and Pallavi also reach the mall to ensure that their plan of getting rid of Maya is executing well. There in the mall, they overhear the conversation between Ranbir, Prachi, and Maya, after which they got to know that Ranbir is in love with Prachi. As soon as they hear this part, Pallavi makes an urgent call.

Pallavi calls Prachi’s family and informs them that Prachi and Ranbir are in love. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya remember each other and get emotional after looking at the old photographs. In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi asks Aryan to keep a check on the guy with whom Maya is.

Prachi tells Aryan to collect every information about that anonymous guy, who is now with Maya and to find out the relationship between both of them. The viewers are also eager to know about Maya’s past which is hidden till now. On the other hand, if Maya gets exposed then Rhea and Aliya’s truth will eventually come out in front of everyone.

Also Read:Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Indeep Bakshi on Sidnaaz bond: If Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s relationship progresses, it will a blissful one

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega March 24, 2020 Preview: Ganga’s love for Guddan becomes problematic for the Jindal family

Now, what will happen in the next episode? Will Prachi be able to succeed in her plan?

For further updates, stay tuned to NEWS X.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App