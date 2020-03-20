In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that Ranbir will make a special request to Prachi and will confess his true feeling to her. Read the full article to know more.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: In the previous episode of the show Kumkum Bhagya it was seen that Prachi is worried about Shahana and informs everyone about her. On the other hand, Prachi is really angry with Ranbir and is not ready to forgive him. This anger of Prachi bothers Ranbir and He then seeks advice from Abhi. However, when Ranbir was taking advice from Abhi, The latter thought That Ranbir is talking about Rhea and not Prachi, and Abhi tells Ranbir that the girl also loves her a lot and there is no need to worry.

On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi get emotional while remembering their first daughter Kiara. Abhi also stated that Prachi reminds him of Pragya. On the other hand, Ranbir is asked by Maya and her family to get ready for the Sangeet ceremony. Ranbir then tries calling Prachi nut she didn’t respond and ignored his call. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that when Prachi does not answer Ranbr’s call, he then goes to her house to meet her and tries to sort the things out.

Ranbir says to Prachi that it is okay if she has no feelings for him and he will also not be forcing her to love him. He asks her not to get afraid of him, as everything will remain the same between them.However, requests Parchi to not ask him to lose his feelings for her.

What will happen next? How will Prachi react to Ranbir’s proposal?

