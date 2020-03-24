In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that Ranbir will tell Maya about his and Prachi's relationship. He will confess that he loves Maya, after which Maya will call off the wedding. Read the full article to know more.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: In the last episode of the show Kumkum Bhagya, we saw that Ranbir tells Prachi to behave in a way that shows that she loves him in front of Maya’s family. When Maya’s father saw both of them together he decided to teach Ranbir a lesson. Meanwhile, Ranbir goes inside a showroom to look for clothes and begins flirting with the salesgirl, when Prachi saw this, she got jealous and took Ranbir aside. In this while, Ranbir notices that Maya is looking at them, he then asks Prachi to get closer to him.

When Maya saw them together, she decided to call the wedding off. Ranbir and Prachi celebrate this and Ranbir even calls his mom to inform about it. Maya then decided to confront RRanbir ad Prachi about their relationship.In today’s episode of the show Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that Karan will say to Maya that he wanted to tell her about him and Prachi earlier but everything happened very fast because of which he did not get time to tell her anything.

Ranbir confesses to Maya that he only loves Prachi and he cannot live without her. He said that he will not be able to stay happy if he marries Maya and neither he will be able to keep Maya happy, this marriage which will directly affect the happiness of three people. When all of this conversation was going, Ranbir’s mother and grandmother were standing behind the counter and were listening to everything which Ranbir was saying to Maya.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Indeep Bakshi on Sidnaaz bond: If Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s relationship progresses, it will a blissful one

Will Ranbir’s family accept his love for Prachi? Will his family accept his relationship with Prachi?

for more updates, stay tuned to NEWS X

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App