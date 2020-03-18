In today's episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see that Prachi will fall nearby the staircase, and her phone's memory card will go missing, She alleges that someone has stolen it, and informs her family members about the incident.

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler alert: The show has garnered a lot of fan following and is loved by all the viewers. The show is experiencing a lot of turns through which an interesting plot is created. The show is running amazingly on the television. In the previous episode of the show, we saw that Pallavi entered Mr. Mehra’s room to meet him, however, Abhi was sleeping there but she couldn’t identify him as his face was on the other side. On the other hand, Parchi decided to keep a check on Ranbir and she decides to stay back home for that.

Meanwhile, Sarita feels that she is being followed by someone, and as soon as she turns to check who it is Aliya hides before being seen by her. Aliya then decides that she will be stealing Prachi’s phone in order to find out the evidence against Maya and Rhea. Aliya then sees Prachi getting down the staircases, she intentionally makes Parchi fall so that she can h=get hold of the latter’s phone. As soon s Aliya gets the phone, she takes out the memory card and keeps back the phone there.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Prachi will inform Ranbir’s family that her phone’s memory card is missing. Prachi tells everyone what exactly happened with her, she dictated the incident in which she falls from the stairs and her phone slips from her hand. She then added that might be possible that someone has stolen the memory card and even the incident of falling from the stairs was intentionally created. What happens next?

