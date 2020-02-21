Kumkum Bhagya: Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee Tv show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see interesting clashes between Rhea, Prachi, Aryan, Sahana, and Ranbir. During which Ranbir was seen helping Prachi when her earring falls apart, and the scene was been noticed by Rhea where Prachi and Ranbir are together. On the other side, Sahana puts marbles on the floor and Aryan falls on the floor because of it, Sahana records Aryan falling as she wanted to take revenge from him.

The high voltage drama does not end here, Vikram when asks Ranbir where was he, Ranbir lies to him saying that he had some important work with Prachi, so he left the hotel. Where Saritaji asks Rhea about what was she doing in Maya’s room, she accuses her of going inside to steal something. Rhea tells Saritaji that Prachi is the thief and she wants to take away someone’s boyfriend.

Prachi and Ranbir’s increasing proximity has put Rhea on fire that she turns to hurt Prachi again. Where Ranbir slowly and steadily is falling in love for Prachi, Prachi also finding a perfect soulmate in him. The show Kumkum Bhagya is currently focusing on the next generation of Abhi and Pragya.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu to recreate Vidya Balan’s Ami Je Tomar

The plot goes ahead and Vikram asks Ranbir about his present location and when he lies to him, Pragya listens to what all he said and asked him why did he lied and even asked Prachi what are they both doing there. Shahana lies to Pragya that they Prachi and Ranbir wanted to practice their dance routine for college fest, and that is why they are wearing costumes.

On the other hand, Rhea is relieved that Ranbir and Prachi aren’t telling truth to everyone and plans to drop water on the electricity wire so that she can hurt Prachi by electric shock. Saritaji sees Rhea taking a full tray of water glasses from a waiter, and she suspects that Rhea is up to something wrong. It will be exciting to watch what is going to happen next.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11:Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan dance with baraat in the latest episode

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App