Kumkum Bhagya update, February 28: Rhea on today's episode asks Maya not to get married to Ranbir but slaps her after hearing that Maya likes Ranbir and has no problem in getting married to him

In the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi was seen concerned about Ranbir’s marriage. seeing Prachi worried about Ranbir Saritaji suggests her an idea of recording Maya’s confession where she clears out the reason why she is ruining Ranbir’s image. Prachi likes Saritaji’s idea and discusses the same to Ranbir in the college.

In college everyone murmurs about Ranbir and Maya getting married to each other. As Ranbir agreed to Maya’s plan he then takes her to the library where he fakes Maya that how much he loves her and is, therefore, excited about their marriage. Prachi, as per the plan was hiding behind the table in the library to give their plan a successful ending.

Ranbir now tells Maya about the Lohri Party and how he tried making Prachi jealous also he lied Maya about his feeling for her. Maya paid attention to Ranbir when he said about their fate and destiny. Ranbir requested Maya to be honest with him by not lying to him anymore. Maya runs away by realizing that she left her phone at home.

Rhea now enters the college and is surrounded by students inquiring about Maya’s marriage. Rhea clears them that they are all spreading fake news as Ranbir is not getting married to Maya. Ranbir and Prachi, on the other hand, are locked inside the library where Prachi gets to know about her low battery whereas Ranbir has not bought his phone with him.

The next scene shows Rhea scolding Maya for not responding to her calls. Maya then calms her by saying she was tensed last night. Rhea directly asks Maya to not tie her knot with Ranbir. Maya then says she herself wanted to be married to Ranbir listening to which Rhea slaps her tightly.

