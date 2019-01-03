Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha photos: Sriti Jha has been honored with many awards among which she has won all of them. She has bagged Zee Rishtey Awards for consecutive 4 years for her show Kumkum Bhagya and recently was honored with 11th gold awards- Best actress in a Lead role for her performance in Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha is an avid social media user and keeps on updating her 953k fans with her day to day life.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha photos: Television queen Sriti Jha who is popularly known by her stage name Pragya Mehra has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures. The telly queen made her acting debut with Disney show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom where she played the role of Malini Sharma. And since then in her 11-year long career has featured in 19 television shows. But got her breakthrough in 2014 with her show KumKum Bhagya which is still ruling the TRP charts even after 4 years. The show KumKum Bhagya has been [produced by Ekta Kapoor and has been Bankrolled under the banner Balaji Telefilms. To give more twist to the show there is another series titled Kundali Bhagya which portrays the life of Pragya’s long-lost sister Preeta and Shrishti.

