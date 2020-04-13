Recently Kunal Jaisingh said in his Instagram Live chat that he will be seen with Aneri Vajani for another show as well. He even said that he is extremely comfortable in working with her as their understanding is really great.

It is a sort of reunion for Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani as they have again collaborated for a new TV show. This can be currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s new show, Pavitra Bhagya which airs on Colors. The duo has worked together earlier for the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2. They both are extremely comfortable with each other as they have shared screen earlier as well.

Recently Kunal opened up about reuniting with Aneri for a show in his Instagram Live chat. He even sais that his bond with Aneri has increased over the years. In an interview he said, that it is fantastic to work with a person with whom you have worked earlier as well, he even said that Aneri is a great co-star to work with as he is even very comfortable with her.

He even said that both of them are now friends for about a long time so the understanding with which they work together is great. Other than this, Kunal is also known for his show Ishqbaaz, when he was asked about that whether he is able to keep up with the co-stars of that show or not he said, that they do try to meet up but the entire gang does not meet up together as their schedules collide. They do meet up in small gangs.

