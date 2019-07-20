Actor Kunal Kemmu, who last appeared in Abhishek Varman's film Kalank, recently shared pictures with Inaaya and Taimur in London. In the pictures, Kunal and Inaaya tweened wearing white t-shirts meanwhile, Taimur was seen in a playful mood. Take a look at the pictures–

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu has recently joined Kareena Kapoor’s fam bam in London and it seems that the whole family is enjoying their vacation time. Recently, the actor shared a picture with his daughter Inaaya and Taimur on Instagram sitting in a park. In the picture, Kunal is tweening with his daughter in a white t-shirt, meanwhile, Taimur is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt with shots. Moreover, Taimur has also placed some tattoos on his knees.

Some hours back, Kunal also shared an adorable picture of Taimur and Innaya facing opposite the camera. In the picture, Taimur is holding Inaaya’s hand walking together in a park with the cation Tim and Inni.

On the professional front, Kunal Khemu last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank with costars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, though there was a lot of expectation from the film, it somehow failed to impress the fans as well as the critics. Talking about the future projects, Kunal will soon appear in Go Goa Gone 2 and Mohit Suri’s film Malang with costars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Take a look at the pictures–

Malang is a romantic thriller film which is expected to hit the silver screens on valentines day 2020. Kunal Khemmu made his Bollywood debut with the film Sir as a child artist. Further his hit films include Kalyug in 2005, Traffic Signal, Go Goa Gone, Dhol and Golmaal.

