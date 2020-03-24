Kunal Khemu and wife Soha Ali Khan are staying quarantined with daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu and are making the most out of their time togethar.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu parents to a 2 year old daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu, have managed to device a perfect plan in order to keep their daughter stay at home and be in quarantine, Kunal Khemu in recent interview said that he is keeping Inaaya busy by painting with her, watching movies and having her friends over.

Coronavirus outbreak has led to the lock-down of the entire nation at this point making everyone form celebrities to commoners captive at their homes which too was addressed by the Malang actor in the interview saying that there isn’t much one can do about the situation at hand and at most everyone can make their time at home worthwhile by spending time with their families.

Kunal and Soha both are at home staying in quarantine and doing their bit to stop the Coronavirus from spreading, they have been at home and making the most out of this family time by watching movies and painting together and as Kunal said in the interview not just that they are also spending time with kids of their society and making sure that their mental peace remains intact and they remain oblivious to the terror of Coronavirus outbreak.

Kunal Khemu has a knack for bike riding which has been put at halt due to the pandemic and stated that despite being a part of not one but two bike riding groups he is still unable to travel as he feels that precautions such as wearing a helmet and gloves might not be enough to safeguard them from Coronavirus which has made him and his fellow bike riders cynical about travelling these tough times.

