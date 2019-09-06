As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photo continues to go viral, Actor Kunal Thakur has claimed that the photo is morphed. He said that fans have superimposed his face with Ranbir's in the photo and circulated it around.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved yet controversial couples of Bollywood. Owing to a massive fanbase and huge popularity on social media, the couple manages to grab headlines in nick of a time and they have done it yet again. Recently, a photo started doing rounds on social media which suggested that Ranbir and Alia secretly tied the knot on veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s birthday.

Straight out of the mandap, the duo was seen blissfully smiling while being surrounded by guests and dressed in wedding attires. The photo created an uproar on social media and became viral on their fanclubs. Amid talks around the photo, actor Kunal Thakur, who plays Shahid Kapoor’s friend in Kabir Singh, has clarified that the photo is morphed and taken out of Alia Bhatt’s latest ad campaign with Mohey.

Putting all speculations to rest, Kunal has told a news portal he was surprised to see the photo from the ad circulating as one from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. It seems to him that their fans are desperate to see them tie the knot. His photo has been superimposed with Ranbir’s and been circulated around.

Kunal added that he was completely unaware of this until he started receiving messages from the people who knew he is in the ad. Sharing his experience of doing the ad alongside Alia, Kunal said that she looked gorgeous and he experienced a wedding before he actually gets married.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. After a brief time of denial, the couple has admitted that they are dating each other. Along with Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in upcoming films like RRR, Takht, Sadak 2 and Inshallah.

