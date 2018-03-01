Kundali Bhagya 1 March 2018 Full Episode live Updates: The robbers threaten the guests Rishabh takes Karan to his room to show him the ring he has bought for Sherlyn. In the meanwhile, the robbers come downstairs and threaten everyone at gunpoint to surrender their jewellery and valuables. Karan and Rishabh try to stop them but all in vain. Prithvi feels they are the goons he has hired and tells them to attack Preeta so that he can show his heroism.

In the previous episode, Rishabh sees Prithvi in proximity with Sherlyn but he manages to cover his actions. Karan and Preeta enter into a brawl about Prithvi as Karan dislikes Prithvi and wants to make her realise his true side. Dadi goes into the room to take the bangles but she sees robbers and immediately raises alarm.

9:30pm- Karan asks Preeta not to get sad as she doe not look pretty while she is sulking. Karan starts telling her to get herself checked as he feels Prithvi is useless. Karan gives her a condition that he’ll stop talking bad about Prithvi if she says that Karan is her hero, in front of anybody. Karan gets her to say this in front of a waiter.

9:34pm- Karan asks the waiter to go and tell this to everyone and consequently, they get into a brawl. Hearing such a lot of noise, Rishabh comes in and asks what the matter is.

9:36pm- In Rakhi’s room, the robbers get hold of dadi. She manages to run away from their hold and raise alarm. Everyone is shocked. The robbers put everyone on gunpoint. Sherlyn thinks that all this is a part of Prithvi’s plan. Prithvi is also under the same impression. The robbers threaten everyone to surrender their valuables.

9:41pm- Unaware of all that is happening outside, Karan and Prithvi are in their room. Karan tells Prithvi that he is very angry at her. Rishabh shows him the ring he has bought for Sherlyn.

9:44pm- They come out of the room to see what is happening and are taken aback.

9:49pm- Karan tries to stop the robbers but they get agitated and start firing in the air. Mr. Luthra tries to pacify them saying theycan take all that they want but just leave everyone. Prithvi asks Sherlyn whether he should take his heroic entry but Sherlyn asks him to wait till they go near Preeta.

9:56pm- The goons Prithvi has hired have just reached the Luthra house. They wear their masks and decide to enter the house.

9:57pm- Prithvi tells the robbers to attack Preeta through actions. Janki sees this. The robber is confused as to why Prithvi is helping him

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App