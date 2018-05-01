Kundali Bhagya 1 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta gets engaged to Prithvi Preeta gets engaged to Prithvi despite the fact that Karan does not want her to. Tapsee was threatened by Sherlyn to take Prithvi's side and prove to everyone that he is innocent.

In the previous episode, Karan calls upon Tapsee to testify the video as Prithvi is trying to cover up himself by saying that the video is morphed. Tapsee turns the entire argument in Prithvi’s favour and Sherlyn is glad that her plan is taking shape.

9:30pm- Tapsee tells Preeta that Prithvi is a nice man and never advanced towards her. He only loves Preeta and it was her who was trying to get Prithvi back. Tapsee also mentions that Karan is not at fault as he was in a misconception always. He just wanted to help her and Preeta. Prithvi thanks her for bringing forth the truth.

9:33pm- Tapsee walks out of the party and Karan follows him. He asks her what the matter is and Tapsee asks him to forgive her as she cannot give any further details to him.

9:34pm- Karan comes back to the hall and Prithvi’s mom asks Karan why he hates Prithvi so much. Preeta jumps in for Karan’s defence and Sarla supports her too saying that he only wants Preeta’s happiness. Sarla asks them to do away with all the hate. Prithvi’s mom wishes that they do away with their enimity.

9:38pm- Everyone disperses and Prithvi meets Sherlyn in seclusion. He asks her how she did this and Sherlyn asks him to give Tapsee’s address to her. She sends him off for the engagement ceremony.

9:39pm- Karan asks Preeta whether she cannot marry someone she loves. Karan tries to tell Preeta that this decision will prove to be bad for her. Sarla calls Preeta for the engagement and also asks Karan to come along as she won’t start the ceremonies without him. Karan mentions that now he will see what is more important to Preeta- his friendship or engagement with Prithvi.

9:47pm- Prithvi asks for Preeta’s hand to put on the ring and Preeta goes through the happenings of the day and yet goes ahead with the ceremony. Preeta looks at Karan before putting on the ring on Prithvi’s fnger but goes ahead anyway. Srishti is unhappy with the engagement and so are Karan and Rishabh. Prithvi is rejoicing that his plan is successful.

9:50pm- Prithvi asks Preeta for a dance to tease Karan and Rishabh that now they’re helpless.

9:55pm- Preeta agrees for a dance with Prithvi. Prithvi asks Sameer to put on the most romantic song.

9:58pm- Sherlyn goes to Tapsee’s house and Tapsee slaps her as soon as she opens the door. Tapsee remembers how Sherlyn blackmailed Tapsee as her men held her mother hostage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App