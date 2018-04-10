Kundali Bhagya 9 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya confronts Simonica about her plan and threatens with a knife as the police comes in after Avantika's husband Avinash comes in to prove their innocence. Sarla gives Srishti a day's time to tell her what's happening between Sameer and her as Sakshi decides to leave Prithvi and cries infront of Karan

In the previous episode, Preeta asks Shrishti if she loves Sameer. Shrishti wasn’t sure what Sameer thinks about her, she gets an idea to find about it in her engagement. Dadi tells Preeta and Shrishti about Abhi’s arrest while Pragya follows Simonica to confront about her plans.

9:31pm- Pragya forces Avantika or Simonica’s lookalike to come with her to police station. She clarifies to Pragya she is Avantika Sahani. The maid brings the watchman but Pragya holds a knife in her defense.

9:34pm- Avantika goes to call police, Pragya was sure they will witness the one they consider dead is still alive. After Avantika’s story, Pragya speaks to the inspector.

9:38pm- Avinash comes to the hall and asks what this all is. Avantika hugs him and narrates him the whole story. Pragya points the knife at Avinash. Avinash introduces himself as Pragya’s husband. Pragya blames him to be with her all along ad must have given the injection to her husband.

9:39pm- Karan asks Sakshi about the name of the girl. Sameer tried to overhear and fell inside. He explains he didn’t deliberately come in, he was sent here. Karan stops him at the corridor and asks him for a favor again, he tells him to go and find which girl is with Prithvi at his house.

9:43pm- Preeta asks what Karan did to her. She says they felt bad watching her cry, but they can solve her problem. Karan was tensed which he watch this and was worried this might ruin his game against Prithvi. Sakshi has decided to leave Prithvi and leaves Karan as she runs out crying leaving Preeta suspicious of Karan.

9:44pm- Purab introduces himself to Avinash. He tells Purab she is his wife Avantika, not Simonika. Police also arrive then, Pragya asks the inspector to arrest her as this is Simonika Rana. She doubted the conspiracy and followed her to her new hiding.

9:47pm- Pragya calls each proof shown by Avinash to the police as false, she has worked at her place as her husband’s secretary and can be seen in each party and concert in the last six months. The inspector wasn’t convinced and asks Pragya to write a fresh application and bring proofs.

9:50pm- Pragya requests the inspector not to let her run away, else her husband might be hanged innocent.

9:52pm- The inspector tells Pragya they won’t let this family run away, but they must work through a procedure.

9:56pm- Purab calms Pragya down, if police takes her to custody how they will prove this is Simonika. Pragya warns Avantika before she leaves.

