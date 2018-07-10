Kundali Bhagya 10 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta is tensed for the doctor as she feels she is in such a condition only because she agreed to help Preeta and Karan.

In the previous episode, Karan takes Prithvi and Preeta inside the doctor’s cabin so that she can testify that Prithvi had come in with Sherlyn. They see the doctor unconsciousness and look for a lead in the cabin when a senior dosctor is called in. The doctor who has fainted is taken in for checkup. When the come back to the cabin, Sherlyn hides again. Rakhi realises that Karan strongly dislikes Sherlyn but Sameer covers up for him.

9:30pm- Preeta, Karan and Prithvi are outsidethe doctor’s cabin. Prithvi sees Sherlyn walking down the alley and drops his phone in order to gets her attention so that he can ask her to divert his attention. Karan tells Prithvi that his eyes are on him. Preeta corrects Karan and asks him to focus on Dr. Seema as she had promised to help them and give them clues about the case.

9:35pm- Prithvi calls Sherlyn and informs her that he is coming down to her house as he has to talk about something important with her. Preeta is tensed about Dr. Seema as she says she’d blame herself if something happens to her. Karan enters the room the doctor is in without any notice and the doctor scold him.

9:41pm- Sherlyn is tensed as to what would happen if the doctor comes back to consciousness and tells the truth to everyone. Prithvi calls the hospital as her husband to check upon the doctor. The receptionist tells him to never call back again as the doctor is not even married.

9:44pm- There is a bell on the door and Sherlyn asks Prithvi to hide in her room as she thinks Karan and Preeta must’ve come to check upon him. Sherlyn goes to open the door.

9:50pm- Neel’s brother comes in and threatens Prithvi and Sherlyn as he wants Prithvi to give him more money to bail out his brother.

9:58pm- After hearing Prithvi’s problems, the goon instead extends his help to them.

