Kundali Bhagya 11 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi invites the Luthras for his engagement Preeta talks to Srishti about whta's going on between Sameer and her. Karan tries to get Tapsee back into the plan but she refuses. Prithvi comes to invite Karan for his engagement.

In the previous episode, Tapsee comes to the Luthra house, crying, wanting to talk to Karan about how their plan failed. Karan takes her in seclusion to talk to her as he fears others might get to know about his plan.

9:29pm- Pragya repents not being able to get Simonica arrested. Their lawyer has given up on the case and tells them that it is very difficult to win this case. Pragya tries to think of a way to bring Abhi out of the jail. Pragya goes to meet Abhi.

9:32pm- Pragya thinks of not telling Abhi whatever happened at Simonica’s house. Pragya puts up a brave in front of him. Abhi asks what the progress on the case is and she tells him that they’ve found new clues for the case.

9:34pm- Abhi tells Pragya that he is missing the family and Pragya tells him that everyone misses him too. Abhi tells her that he knows that she’s been lying about the case being strong enough. Abhi gives her the strength to be strong enough throughout.

9:37pm- Karan is angry at Tapsee for backing down from the plan. He decides not to call her again as he has a reputation to maintain. Karan thinks of what he can do to break this marriage.

9:39pm- Karan persuades Tapsee for joining him in order to get Prithvi back. Tapsee refuses to comply.

9:40pm- Preeta goes to talk to Srishti and she gets to know what’s going on in Srishti’s mind in regards to Sameer. She asks Srishti directly whether she loves Sameer and Srishti is left speechless. Srishti tells her that she likes Sameer but doesn’t know how he feels about her.

9:44pm- They plan to find out about Sameer’s feelings in Preeta’s engagement ceremony.

9:45pm- Prithvi comes to the Luthra house to invite them for his engagement to make Karan and Prithvi feel bad.

9:46pm- Poorab finds out that the woman who looks like Simonica is actually Avantika Sahni. Poorab calls Pragya to inform her about the same.

9:47pm- Avantika calls Pragya to her house. She tells her that she knows they’ve been wanting to prove to the judiciary that she is Simonica. Avantika comes up with a plan to get Abhi out of the jail. She proposes to become Simonica.

9:51pm- She tells her that she’ll become Simonica in the court in exchange for Abhi’s property and assets.

9:52pm- Prithvi comes to the Luthra house and is welcomes by Rakhi. Kareena asks him why he is looking Rishabh and Karan. Karan comes back home while they are talking.

9:54pm- Karan asks him what he is doing there right in the morning. Prithvi tells him that he has come to invite them for the engagement. Karan refuses to take the invitation card, saying that he is sweating. Prithvi wants to use the restroom.

9:57pm- Sarla goes to Mehra house to meet Pragya. Dadi and Dasi tell her that they are very confident that Pragya will make everything alright.

9:59pm- Avantika proposes her deal to Pragya and asks her to close the deal as they don’t have time.

