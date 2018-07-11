Kundali Bhagya 11 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta and Karan decide to go to Sherlyn's house. Srishti has to tell Sarla that Sherlyn is pregnant.

Kundali Bhagya 11 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta is tensed about Dr. Seema’s well being. Karan tells her that she’ll be okay but Preeta says she’d blame herself for anything that happens to her. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he’d handle whatever would happen to the doctor. Neel’s brother comes to Sherlyn’s house to threaten Prithvi but Prithvi evades it.

9:30pm- Preeta decides to call Sherlyn so that she can gauge whether there is fear in her voice. Karan dismisses her plan saying that Sherlyn would never fall in her trap as she is smart enough to evade it. Preeta and Karan leave the hospital.

9:33pm- Karan asks Preeta not to stress over it so much as her small brain won’t be able to handle so much pressure. Preeta asks Karan not to distract her and let her focus instead. Preeta comes to the conclusion that Sherlyn is very clever and will be able to evade all her attempts to bring out the truth. She asks Karan to help her.

9:36pm- Srishti figures out that Sherlyn’s mom knows about Prithvi and Sherlyn. She is in her room, planning and wondering what to do when she Sarla comes in. Sarla asks Srishti what she is hiding and after various attempts to evade the question, Sarla tells Srishti that she’ll ask Preeta only.

9:40pm- Preeta and Karan enter into a verbal brawl as Preeta feels that Karan does not respect women. Preeta receives a call from Srishti and Srishti asks her what has been happening. Preeta narrates the happenings of the day to Srishti and she is shocked to hear the details.

9:49pm- Preeta tells Srishti that they are going to Sherlyn’s house to prove the truth and she must stay at home and handle Sarla instead. Sarla overhears her conversation with Preeta and says that she’ll call Karan right away. Srishti has to give in and tell Sarla that Sherlyn is pregnant.

9:56pm- Preeta is weary whether the plan would go flop. Karan tells her it won’t go flop.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More