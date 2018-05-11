Kundali Bhagya 11 May Full Episode Written Updates: Neel kidnaps Srishti Neel breaks into the house and kidnaps Srishti. Janki helplessly sees him doing this. Srishti tries to shout and alert people around her but all in vain. Sarla is shocked when she returns home.

In the previous episode, Pragya and her family, except Srishti, go for pooja at the Luthra house. Pragya sees Akshay misbehaving with Kritika but when she goes to confront her, Rakhi comes and she stops. Srishti is alone at home and Neel and his men try to break into the house to take revenge from Srishti.

9:30pm- Srishti hears noises in Janki’s room and goes to see what is happening. She is shocked to Neel and his men in her room. They have entered through the window in her room.

9:33pm- Neel threatens Srishti and asks her how she wants her condition to be, like Janki or Tapsee. Janki tries to do something but is unable to.

9:34pm- Neel’s men take Srishti outside the room and hit her. Janki is wondering what she can do and prays to God to save Srishti. Neel and his men take Srishti out of the house.

9:36pm- Preeta sees Kritika sitting on her bed in her room and goes to talk to her about Akshay. Preeta asks her about Akshay’s behaviour in the kitchen. Kritika covers it up and asks her not to worry. Sarla and Preeta are about to leave and Karan comes in. Rakhi asks him to drop them home.

9:39pm- Neel shuts Srishti up. He threatens her with her Janki’s life. Srishti pleads him to leave her but all in vain. They throw her in the car and drive away.

9:43pm- Janki prays to God to save Srishti.

9:44pm- Sameer goes to drop Panditji and on the way comes across Neel’s car. Srishti shouts for help and Sameer feels that he heard Srishti shout but drives off as he does not have any leads.

9:46pm- Karan goes to drop Preeta and her family to their home and on the way Karan and Preeta start bickering.

9:51pm- Neel’s men drive Srishti to a secluded spot but Srishti tries to alert people. They change their destination as they feel Srishti is a dangerous girl to handle.

9:58pm- Karan reaches Luthra house and Biji asks him to come inside.

10:00pm- Everyone is shocked seeing the house in a chaotic state.

