Kundali Bhagya 12 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan comes up with another plan Prithvi taunts Karan about how his plan has failed. Karan comes up with another plan to unveil Prithvi's truth to Preeta.

In the previous episode, Sarla tells Preeta about Srishti and Sameer’s incident. Preeta goes and talks to Srishti about it and she confesses her liking for him. Prithvi goes to the Luthra house to invite Karan and his family for their engagement. Karan misbehaves with him.

9:30pm- Kareena calls Sherlyn and tells her that Prithvi came home to invite them for his engagement. She asks wher when her mom is going to visit them for fixing the wedding date. She tells her that she’ll send her mom as soon as Preeta and Prithvi get engaged.

9:34pm- Karan is angry as he cannot do anything about Preeta and Prithvi’s engagement and starts thinking of ways to stop it. He decides to go talk to Preeta and tell her Prithvi’s truth and Tapsee would back him up.

9:36pm- Pragya turns emotional thinking of what everyone will go through to save Abhi but she is confident that with his presence, they’ll make everything alright. Pragya calls Avantika and tells her that she has accepted her proposal.

9:39pm- Karan is in a rush to reach Preeta’s house to tell her the truth. Rakhi stops him midway to talk about Kareena’s birthday and Karan suggests that they throw a party for her birthday. Karan is glad that he can now execute a plan to stop Preeta and Prithvi’s engagement.

9:43pm- Karan comes to Preeta’s house. He asks her to give him a massage but instead she twists it more. Karan invites them for Kareena’s party and Dadi assures him that Srishti and Preeta will definitely come. Preeta tells him that she cannot come but Karan tells her that he has organised the party so that she can enjoy the party before she gets engaged. He asks them to bring Prithvi along.

9:48pm- Poorab asks Pragya to think her decision through but she says that by thinking more she’ll turn weak. They reach the registrar’s office and Poorab asks Pragya to think her decision through but Praga is sure that she can go to any heights to bring Abhi back.

9:51pm- Poorab asks her what she has in mind if Avantika ditches them after the transfer of property. Avantika reaches the office and they go ahead for registration. Before that, Pragya asks her to sign the legal documents for her confirmation in the deal. She is stern about these documents.

9:55pm- Avantika agrees to sign these papers. They go ahead for registration of property.

9:57pm- Karan is now confident that he’ll be able to unveil Prithvi’s truth. Preeta asks Karan why he talks so rudely with her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App