Kundali Bhagya 12 February 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Karan catches Prithvi Karan catches Prithvi coming out of Sherlyn's dressing room and confronts him. This leads to a fight between them which Rishabh and Preeta come to resolve. Karan asks Preeta to go ahead and open the door to prove that he is being truthful when he is saying that Prithvi and Sherlyn are having an affair. Prithvi tells Preeta that if she does that, it will prove that she does not trust him enough.

In the previous episode, Karan tells Preeta that he won’t attend her engagement if she wears the outfit Prithvi picked for her. They enter into a friendly brawl, which Rishabh comes to sort out. He asks Karan to go get Sherlyn from the trial room. In Sherlyn’s trial room, Prithvi comes up with another plan to make their plan successful. Karan calls out Sherlyn but Prithvi asks her to stay in till he goes away.

9:30pm- The episode begins with Preeta telling Rishabh that how Karan behaves with her immaturely unlike how Rishabh does. Preeta starts trying on a few earrings. Karan is waiting for Sherlyn outside her trial room. Prithvi peeps out of the room and sees him loitering around. He suggests waiting in there a little longer.

9:34pm- Karan starts talking to a mannequin and realises how stupid he is looking. To pass time, Karan decides to call one of his ex-girlfriends and immediately starts complaining about Preeta.

9:37pm- While Karan is talking on the phone, Prithvi sees this as the right moment and tries to get out of the trial room but Karan immediately spots him. He confronts Prithvi. He realises that Prithvi and Sherlyn are having an affair. They enter into a fight. The manager goes to call Rishabh.

9:40pm- Sherlyn thinks to herself that someone will definitely come inside because of the scene created outside. She thinks of something that she can do to avoid the unveiling of their plan.

9:42pm- Preeta collides with someone who told her about Sherlyn’s boyfriend but cannot talk to her because she is in a hurry. Prithvi and Karan continue fighting.

9:44pm- Rishabh comes on the spot and stops Karan. Karan tells Rishabh that Sherlyn and Prithvi are having an affair. Preeta is shocked.

9:50pm- Rishabh asks Karan how is that possible and Karan reinforces that it is the truth. Rishabh asks Karan to prove his stance.

9;51pm- Prithvi tries to emotionally blackmail Preeta into not letting Karan prove his stance. Karan asks Preeta not to trust Prithvi. He asks Preeta to go ahead and open the door. But Prithvi tells her that this will prove that Preeta does not trust Prithvi.

9:57pm- Rakhi goes to meet Janki. She tries to ask Janki what it was that she had wanted to tell Karan and Rishabh about. Rakhi puts forward various possibilities but Janki does not respond.

10:00pm- Rishabh makes it clear that the dressing room will be opened and checked.