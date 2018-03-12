Kundali Bhagya 12 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi attacks Karan's superstitions Everyone in Karan's team is playing well. Prithvi plans to send Preeta for bowling in Rishabh's over as he knows that rishabh won't be able to play well if Preeta bowls as he is smitten by her. Rishabh gets out and Karan comes to bat.

In the previous episode, Karan bowls out Prithvi as planned. Before the next inning begins, Karan goes o the kitchen where Preeta is drinking water. He tells her that she is not as quick as his other girlfriends but she does not have to change herself and he likes her as she is. Before Prithvi’s team is to bowl, he encourages them to take revenge from Karan’s team, which makes Preeta uncomfortable as to what kind of a person he is. He has planned to defeat Karan by attacking his superstitious beliefs about his bat.

9:45pm- Sarla is on the crease to bat and Kareena bowls her out. Srishti comes on the crease as it is her turn to bat. Srishti is playing very well and Sameer is mesmerised by her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn bowls her turn and Sameer gets out as he is not paying attention.

9:48pm- Rishabh comes in place of Sameer and is playing well. Prithvi calls for a team meeting and plans to take a wicket. They send Preeta for bowling as Kritika says that Rishabh is already bowled over her. This makes everyone uncomfortable but they go ahead with the plan anyway. Srishti gets out.

9:52pm- Rakhi goes to bat in place of Srishti. Rakhi pleads Preeta not to bowl her out as she is tired of working in the kitchen and wants to enjoy herself by playing.

9:54pm- Rishabh has not been able to concentrate on his game and gets out. Prithvi is glad as his plan got successful. He knew that Rishabh would not have been able to play in front of Preeta.

9:59pm- Karan comes onto the crease to play his turn. Prithvi is secretly rejoicing as he knows how things will turn out to be. Karan tries to hit the first ball and his bat breaks, because Prithvi had stuck it using glue. Srishti offers him one of the other bats. Srishti is going to confront Prithvi.

10:02pm- Karan stops her and tells her that he’ll show him that he is not that weak. everyone gathers around Karan seeing him upset. Rishabh tries to dismiss the game but Karan refuses.

10:04pm- Karan resumes to play the game with the broken bat and scores extremely well.

10:10pm- It is time for the last ball of the game and Prithvi asks Preeta to bowl a similar ball like Rishabh’s. Rakhi encourages Karan to perform his best. Prithvi takes Preeta aside and asks her for a favour. Karan tells Srishti that he’ll definitely take revenge from Prithvi.

10:13pm- Prithvi goes to the boundary to defend any big shot. Preeta bowls her ball and Karan hits it with such a force that it hits Prithvi and he gets injured.

