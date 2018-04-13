Kundali Bhagya 13 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan throws a party for Kareena Karan throws a party for Kareena with a motive of unveiling Prithvi's truth. As the party gets going, Karan looks for Prithvi. He invites Tapsee too, in order to give shape to his plans.

In the previous episode, Karan comes up with a party plan for Karena’s birthday with the ulterior motive of bringing out Prithvi’s truth. He invites Preeta, Srishti and Prithvi for the birthday party. Karan is now glad that he’ll be able to stop Preeta and Prithvi’s engagement.

9:30pm- Everyone praises Avantika for her shot. They proceed for the formalities. Poorab feels that Avantika is actually Simonica.

9:34pm- After the registration, Pragya asks Avantika to come along with her to the court but Avantika refuses to come along before she gets the printout. Pragya threatens to cancel registration. hearing this, Avantika agrees to go along with Pragya.

9:36pm- Kritika teases Sameer and Srishti for what’s happening between them. Preeta compliments Rishabh on his “funky” dressing style.

9:39pm- Sherlyn and her mom come to the party and Prithvi enters soon after. They give their gifts to her.

9:41pm- Kritika sees Prithvi eyeing Sherlyn and them talking through actions, she dismisses it thinking that she is probably mistaken.

9:42pm- The court proceedings begin and Pragya still hasn’t arrived in the court. The prosecutor is sure that he’ll be able to prove Abhi guilty. He calls the first witness to give his testimony. The witness gives his witness against Abhi. He calls more witnesses to testify against Abhi. The prosecutor also presents the judge with a CCTV footage of the incident.

9:49pm- Pragya is stuck in traffic since a long time. She gets off the car and asks Avantika to come along with her in an auto.

9:51pm- Preeta wonders why Karan has invited Prithvi. She walks up to him and asks him whether he is loking for someone. She says she knows whom is he looking for. He taunts Preeta for her miscalculation in gauging who he is looking for.

9:55pm- Karan tells him that he is going to miss Prithvi’s girlfriend and Preeta asks him to shut up. Preeta walks back to her table in anger.

9:58pm- Tapsee comes to Kareena’s party as her mom is friends with her. Tapsee walks away from Karan in anger and collides with Preeta. She wonders why Prithvi is marrying her.

