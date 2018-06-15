9:30pm- Sherlyn’s mom tells her that she has called the police and Sherlyn asks Prithvi to get out of the area without any noise so that her mother cannot figure it out. Prithvi comes up with a plan and slyly gets out from the other side of the car. Sherlyn’s mom is standing outside waiting for the police.

9:33pm- Srishti tries to come into the bathroom and seeing Karan and Preeta wet, she figures out that the shower must’ve gotten on and it’s okay. She tells them that she feels Sherlyn’s mom has an affair with someone. She tells them what all has unveiled downstairs. Karan, Srishti and Preeta try to get out of the house but before that, Karan wants to find the slam book.

9:35pm- Karan looks for the slam book in Sherlyn’s house and finds it. Rakhi calls Preeta to ask her where she is. She says that she has been looking for her and Srishti. She asks her to come home soon as she has been missing them.

9:38pm- They try to open the lock of the slam book but all in vain. They try to look for its key.

9:39pm- Kritika stops Akshay from drinking and even though he leaves his drink, he is furious at her for having stopped him. Sherlyn sees him behaving this way and is happy that he is torturing her.

9:41pm- Srishti asks everyone to arrange everything before leaving. Biji apologises for being rude to Sherlyn and Kareena and Dadi and Rakhi tell her that they did not mind.

9:43pm- Mahesh brings in Rakhi’s chachi. She meets everyone. Kareena gets her to meet Sherlyn but chachi expresses her disdain for her.

9:49pm- Rakhi asks Sherlyn not to get bothered by anything chachi has said. Everyone leaves to tend to something or the other. Rishabh sees Sherlyn smiling at Prithvi and wonders why. He figures out something is fishy.

9:52pm- Biji asks Sameer whether he has seen Srishti and asks him to go and look for her.

9:56pm- Preeta and Karan collide while setting everything and Preeta holds him down and asks him to stop. Srishti, seeing this, figures out that something is happening.

9:57pm- Sameer calls Srishti and asks her where she is as everyone is missing her.

