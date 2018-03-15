Kundali Bhagya 15 March Full episode Written Updates: Preeta and Karan look for a lift Preeta and Karan look for a ride on the road. Preeta manages to stop a tempo but the temp driver turns out to be a man of bad intentions. Karan comes to her rescue. Prithvi is waiting for them to come and apologise to him.

In the previous episode, Karan and Preeta go out to look for Prithvi. Their car breaks down on the way. They are not able to contact the mechanic too as Karan’s phone’s battery is drained out. Srishti confesses her love to Sameer.

9:30pm- Rakhi tells Rishabh that Preeta and Karan have gone to look for Prithvi. Kareena tells Rakhi that she feels they would’ve enjoyed the weekend much more had the Aroras not accompanied them. Sarla hears this. Rakhi apologises on Kareena’s behalf.

9:34pm- Karan and Preeta start looking for a lift. Karan tells her that all cars will stop seeing hi. However, none does.

9:37pm- Rishabh comes to the drawing room and asks whether anyone has connected with Karan but no one has. Rishabh calls on Karan’s phone but it does not go through. Preeta has left her phone at home. Rakhi is worried as to why nobody is picking up the phone. Mahesh calms them down saying that they must be fine.

9:39pm- Preeta asks Karan to go hide behind the car so that she can ask for a lift. After much reluctance, Karan agrees. A tempo comes by and stops. Preeta sits inside to take a lift.

9:46pm- Sameer comes to the kitchen to fill the water bottle and Srishti and his eyes meet. Kritika intervenes in between but Srishti denies feeling anything.

9:48pm- Sherlyn calls Prithvi to ask whether Karan and Preeta have reached. Prithvi is angry and demands to hear apologies from Karan right at the moment.

9:55pm- The tempo driver gets chatty with Preeta, not knowing that Karan is sitting at the back. The driver stops the tempo and tells Preeta that it has broken down and they’ll have to stay the night in a motel.

9:58pm- Karan comes to her rescue and scares the driver away. Preeta tells him that he didn’t have to do this as she is adept enough to protect herself.

