Kundali Bhagya 16 February 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Mehendi preparations continue Rakhi tells Karan and Rishabh about what all happened at Arora house and also tells them to be alert at the mehendi function so that they are able to catch the person who is trying to harm the family. Srishti wakes up from her sleep and realises that the whole Valentine episode of Karan and Preeta was just a dream. Seeing Srishti and Sameer's budding proximity, Kareena decides to do something about it.

In the previous episode, Prithvi agrees not to tel anything to Sarla on the condition that Preeta will not believe anything anybody will say against Prithvi. Sarla tells Preeta that Janki told them that there is someone who is trying to harm both the families, hearing which, Prithvi is shocked as well as scared that his truth will come out. Preeta is seemingly upset and Srishti asks why she is so. To this, preeta answers saying that she is upset because Karan is not speaking with her. Srishti calls Karan and asks him to come home and get a Valentine’s gift.

9:30pm- Karan gives Preeta his gift but tells her that he should’ve gotten her a punch box instead.

9:31pm- Srishti falls down in sleep and immediately wakes up realising that all this was a dream. She tells Preeta about her dream.

9:33pm- Rishabh asks Karan to go to sleep now but he refuses. Rakhi comes to his room and tells Rishabh to take care of him. She also tells her about what happened at the Arora house. Karan and Rishabh are shocked. Rakhi tells them that it is important for them to be alert for the mehendi function as they might be able to figure out who the person behind all this is.

9:38pm- Preeta asks Srishti to shut up. Dadi comes to the room hearing all the noise and asks her what the matter is. Srishti tells her about her dream. Dadi tells her that Sameer had called, asking for Srishti.

9:40pm- Preeta asks Srishti why she is angry at Sameer. Srishti changes the topic and starts teasing Preeta, taking karan’s name.

9:42pm- Prithvi goes to Sherlyn’s house to meet her. They talk about how things are turning in their favour. But Prithvi tells her about Janki and the curiosity of others as to who tried to kill her. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he wishes that she gets his name written on her palm.

9:50pm- Srishti meets Sameer and asks him why he’d called and he tells her that her calculations were wrong. He teases her and they enter into a friendly banter. Kareena sees them fooling around with each other and decides to do something about this budding proximity between them.

9:57pm- Preeta decides to call Karan but he does not pick up. She calls Rishabh to get information on Karan’s whereabouts. Rishabh asks whether they are coming for the mehendi function. She tells him that Karan has not been picking up her calls. Rishabh suggests her to talk to him person in the evening.