In the previous episode, Preeta and Karan go to Sherlyn’s house in order to get out her truth out. Seeing them come to the house, Prithvi goes to hide in Sherlyn’s room. Preeta starts fighting with Sherlyn, telling her that she knows she is pregnant and will not let her marry Rishabh to ruin his life. Preeta and Karan give shape to their plans.

9:30pm- Karan calls Sarla to take permission whether Preeta can stay the night at Karan’s house. Sarla asks her whether it is about bringing Sherlyn’s truth out. Sarla talks to Preeta about it and asks her to stay there and help the Luthra family. She asks her to take care of herself too.

9:33pm- Karan tells her that he is in awe of her as she is the only one who can see through his lies. Preeta and Sherlyn are in a fix as to what would happen next. The goon the hired tells them that Karan and Preeta are taking the doctor to the Luthra house. Prithvi says that he’ll personally go to Luthra house to see what’s happening.

9:35pm- Sameer sees Karan and Preeta bringing in someone. He asks them who it is and Karan tells him the happenings of the day. Sameer offers to help them and asks what he can do to help. Karan asks him to take care that no one comes to the guest room in which the doctor is lying.

9:39pm- Karan asks Preeta to put an alarm to keep an eye on Sameer and make sure he does not doze off. Preeta says that she is sure Sameer won’t go off to sleep. Karan shows Preeta her room. The goon tries to enter the Luthra house discreetly.

9:49pm- Sameer decides to call Srishti so that he can show off that Karan has given him responsibility to guard the doctor’s room. He tells her that he is very useful and smart.

9:57pm- Srishti disses Sameer calling him a security guard. She tells him everyone made a fool out of him. Sameer is glad that he could make her jealous.

