Kundali Bhagya 16 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta and Karan are stranded Preeta and Karan are stranded in the middle of the road and a passerby suggests them to stay the night at a nearby abandoned house. However, he warns him about supernatural elements in the house. Sherlyn suggests Prithvi to come and create an issue at the house that Preeta is spending a night with a stranger i.e. Karan despite being engaged to Prithvi..

In the previous episode, Karan and Preeta are stranded on a lonely road at night as their car has broken down. They decide to walk further but drop off the plan. Instead they decide to stop another vehicle and ask for a lift. Preeta manages to stop a tempo and gets inside. Karan gets into the backside of the tempo. The tempo driver behaves badly with Preeta and Karan comes to her rescue, leading to tempo driver to flee away.

9:30pm- Karan gets into the tempo to drive it off but Preeta tells him that the tempo driver took the car keys with himself. They decide to walk the remaining distance.

9:31pm- Srishti plans to get Sameer to reveal his feelings to her.

9:33pm- Karan is tired and tries to steal a cycle he finds on the way. Preeta shouts and alerts the the owner of the cycle. Karan asks him to drop him a little ahead. But then stops. He asks the man whether there is a place to stay the night. He suggests a place but says there are supernatural elements there.

9:36pm- Karan challenges her to stay the night there. Preeta is praying to God as she is scared. Karan scares her even more. Preeta tells him that she does not get scared easily.

9:39pm- They decide to call it a night and go to sleep.

9:40pm- Kritika asks Sameer how he feels about Srishti. Sameer denies that he doesn’t love Srishti and she came to propose him. He over exaggerates her proposal, not knowing that Srishti is listening to all this.

9:43pm- Kritika also wonders where Preeta and Karan are and what is going on between them.

9:47pm- Preeta is unable to sleep as she feels that the walls are scary. Karan puts on a ghost’s mask to scare her further. Preeta gets really scared and almost faints. Karan removes his mask and starts laughing at how scared she got. Karan is adamant on getting her to admit that girls need boys’ protection.

9:51pm- Prithvi is on his way back and spots Karan’s car at the mechanic shop. He asks him how the car is there and the mechanic tells him that the car broke down on the bypass. He connects dots that this is the reason why they didn’t reach the hotel looking for him.

9:55pm- Prithvi calls Sherlyn to ask whether they’ve reached back. Sherlyn denies and and deems this is a perfect opportunity to create a drama.

9:58pm- Karan is not able to sleep without his pillow and decides to make Preeta’s arm his pillow.

