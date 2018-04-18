Kundali Bhagya 18 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta sees Prithvi's truth Preeta is shocked to see Prithvi and Tapsee together in the guests' room. She almost decides to call of the marriage but Prithvi instantly covers his actions up.

In the previous episode, Karan sends off Tapsee to the guests’ room so that his plan can be realised. He sends Preeta to the same room too so that she can see the truth with her own eyes.

9:30pm- Preeta is going towards the guest room when Rakhi stops her to ask her why she was shouting in the hall. Preeta covers herself up. Then, she is stopped by Mahesh but Karan comes in and tells him that Rishabh is looking for him and therefore, he must go.

9:33pm- Prithvi tells Tapsee that it is impossible for him to do anything with Tapsee but Tapsee coaxes him into giving in. Just as they are about to embrace each other, Preeta barges in. She is shocked to see Prithvi and Tapsee together.

9:35pm- Karan is glad that he has been able t execute his plan and has been able to show Preeta Prithvi’s truth. He is now waiting for Preeta’s reaction. She is heartbroken as she feels Prithvi has broken her trust.

9:38pm- Preeta tells him that she never believed what Karan said about him but she concludes that she was wrong all along.

9:40pm- Karan spots Sherlyn and to stop her from going to the guests’ room, he says hat Rishabh was looking for her. He sends her away.

9:41pm- Preeta claims everything to be over now. Just then Prithvi hurts Tapsee so that he can prove his point. Prithvi claims to not even know her and says that he was just trying to help Tapsee.

9:48pm- Preeta asks Karan for first aid kit and when Karan pesters her as to what she saw in the room when she entered, she asks him to keep quiet.

9:49pm- Prithvi takes Karan outside the room and asks him not to interfere in Preeta and his matters as he is just an outsider. He tells him that he cannot let Karan win in front of him. Karan tells him that he knows what’s happening between him and Tapsee.

9:50pm- Prithvi tells Karan that he cut Tapsee’s hand to save himself. Just then Preeta and Tapsee come out and Prithvi covers himself up.

9:57pm- Preeta apologises to Prithvi for whatever she said to him. Prithvi accepts her apology and suggests that Karan is trying to break their relationship. He takes her away into the party.

