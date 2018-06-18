Kundali Bhagya 18 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Preeta knows Prithvi's truth Preeta, Karan and Srishti come back home with Sherlyn's slam book. They are determined to bring out Prithvi's truth.

In the previous episode, Karan finds the Sherlyn’s slam book and they decide to leave her house as Srishti tells them that Sherlyn’s mom feels they are robbers. Rakhi calls Preeta and asks her to come home soon as they’ve been missing their presence.

9:30pm- Kareena and Rishabh call Rakhi and Mahesh on the stage for a dance performance. Mahesh asks Rakhi for a dance romantically and she agrees.

9:33pm- Sherlyn’s mom calls the police and gives them her house address asking them to come soon. Karan manages to run out of her house by hiding behind a plant.

9:35pm- Karan says that even though they are saved, Prithvi won’t be saved as his truth has come out now. Preeta is sad because she is unhappy that her marriage will be broken again. Srishti explains it to him that for her sister, marriage is a life goal. Karan stops the car and tells her that she is a different girl and has the power to make anything as beautiful as she is. She asks her to stop crying and tells her that she is special.

9:39pm- Karan mentions that he would happily get married to Preeta had it been in his control. Kareena takes Rishabh and Sherlyn onto the stage to dance. Rishabh receives a call and has to urgently attend. Rakhi’s chachi asks Prithvi to go and join Sherlyn on the stage.While they are dancing, Karan, Preeta and Srishti reach home.

9:48pm- Rishabh sees Karan asking Preeta and Sherlyn to come behind him. When he asks Sameer, he responds saying that he is only aware that they went out for some important work. Sherlyn and Prithvi meet in the kitchen and Sherlyn is sure that they can never catch them as they are so innocent that they can never think of any such thing.

9:50pm- Preeta wonders why they got engaged to her and Rishabh if they are already seeing each other. Rishabh comes to the room and asks what happened.

9:51pm- Mahesh comes to the kitchen and sees Sherlyn and Prithvi together.

9:55pm- Sherlyn and Prithvi justify why they were together in the kitchen.

9:57pm- When Rishabh asks, Preeta tells him that he’ll let him know when the time is right.

9:59pm- Sherlyn and Prithvi enter into a verbal fight as she feels he is falling for Preeta.

