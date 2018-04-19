Kundali Bhagya 19 April 2018 Full Epsiode Written Updates: Janki suggests Prithvi's name to Biji Janki suggests Prithvi's name to Biji but she is unable to decipher whether Prithvi is the one who was trying to harm them. Prithvi calls Karan and asks him to tone down his smartness.

In the previous episode, Karan manages to send Preeta to the guests’ room. there she sees Prithvi in close proximity with Tapsee and decides to call off the marriage. But Prithvi covers his actions up by cutting tapsee’s hand and explaining to Preeta that he was only trying to help her. Preeta apologises for her reaction. Karan is angry that even this plan of his has failed.

9:30pm- Prithvi walks into the party holding Preeta’s hand and seeing this Sherlyn wonders why he is holding her hand. Prithvi asks Sameer to put on the most romantic song he has.

9:33pm- At Preeta’s room, Biji is feeding Janki while she tells her about Preeta and Prithvi’s engagement in the evening. Janki shows her discomfort at this and wants to communicate something to her.

9:36pm- Preeta thanks Prithvi for not making an issue out of her over reaction. She says that her mother would be very proud to know of this incident. Preeta is, however, glad that there is no miscommunication between them. Seeing this, Karan is angry that he has failed.

9:38pm- Biji gets a notepad so that Janki can write the name of the person who tried to cause harm to her. She deciphers that Prithvi knows who this person is.

9:41pm- Sherlyn comes and asks Prithvi what they were doing alone in the guest room and Prithvi covers his actions. Prithvi realises that Karan had planned all this.

9:47pm- Prithvi calls Karan to tell him that he knows all this was his plan but laughs at the fact that he has failed. He asks him to tone down his smartness. Sherlyn hears all this and asks Prithvi to not challenge Karan as it is dangerous for their plan.

9:55pm- Everyone comes back home at Biji shows them what Janki had written on thee paper and narrates the entire story to them. Srishti suggests that it is possible that Prithvi would’ve tried to kill her but Sarla dismisses her and asks them to go and get ready for the party.

9:59pm- Prithvi says that he cannot relax as even if he slacks, Karan will take advantage and will be able to bring out Prithvi’s truth.

