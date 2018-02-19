Kundali Bhagya 19 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Mehendi preparations begin Seeing Kritika and Srishti's growing friendship, Kareena gets angry. She calls Sherlyn and asks her to come home so that Kritika can get a company. Sherlyn tries to put her in her place but Srishti retaliates with the same intensity. Sherlyn hears Rishabh talking to the the detective and records their conversation. Preeta decides to go to the Luthra house to talk to Karan.

In the previous episode, Srishti realises that the romantic interaction between Karan and Preeta was just her dream. She teases Preeta by taking his name. Kareena is wary about the growing closeness of Sameer and Srishti and decides to do something about it. Preeta tries to calls Karan but he does not pick up her calls. She calls Rishabh instead but he suggests her to talk to him in the evening, at the mehendi function.

9:30pm- Preeta and Karan think to themselves how the other one is so good.

9:32pm- Kareena decides to do something to show Srishti her place. Sameer asks Srishti to accept that she was wrong at calcuations. Srishti asks him to go away and not disturb her. Seeing Kritika and Srishti having a good time, Kareena gets even more angry. She calls Sherlyn to come home so that Kritika and her friendship can grow.

9:36pm- Preeta wonders how Karan’s emotions are reflective of her own and how she must talk to him, as he is sad. She calls him again, but he does not pick up.

9:39pm- Srishti sees Kareena giving her hard looks and ask Kritika why she is giving her such looks, to which Kritika responds by saying that she hasn’t given her enough reasons to like her. Sherlyn asks Kareena why she has called her and Sherlyn assures her that Sherlyn will put her in place.

9:41pm- Kareena has a lot of confidence in Sherlyn and her ability to create drama. Sherlyn pulls down the decoration and starts shouting on Srishti on having done such poor work. In response to the false allegations put on her, Srishti drops a can of paint over Sherlyn’s head.

9:47pm- Hearing Sherlyn scream, everyone gathers and starts laughing. Kareena shouts at Srishti for having done this. Kritika tries to defend her actions but Kareena shuts her up. Kareena fires Srishti from her job. Dadi intervenes and handles the situation.

9:50pm- Preeta is tensed as Karan is not picking up the phone and she really wants to talk to him. She decides to go to his house to talk to him.

9:55pm- While Sherlyn is in the washroom, Rishabh gets a detective to give him information on Prithvi. Rishabh gets angry at him for having brought such meagre information. Sherlyn comes out of the washroom and records the conversation between Salil and Rishabh. Seeing her reflection in the mirror, Rishabh immediately stops the meeting. He asks her why she did what she did.