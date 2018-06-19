Kundali Bhagya 19 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Sherlyn is preganant Sherlyn feels sick and rakhi's chachi suggests that she must be pregnant. Kareena takes Sherlyn's side and asks chachi to keep quiet. Karan agrees with Preeta that there might be a possibility that she is pregnant because of Rishabh.

In the previous episode, Karan, Srishti and Preeta come back home with Sherlyn’s slam book. Rishabh notices them and asks what’s wrong to which Preeta says that she will tell him when the time is right. Sherlyn is angry at Prithvi as he is not paying attention to her even though she is feeling unwell.

9:30pm- Preeta thinks that this time around she will ask Prithvi about all this upfront. She walks upto him and starts talking to him. Srishti comes and interrupts and asks Preeta to come along with her. Rakhi comes to call them for a dance.

9:33pm- Everybody is on the dance floor. They exchange partners and Sherlyn is glad to dance with Prithvi. Prithvi’s eyes are stuck onto Preeta and Sherlyn wonders why. Rishabh feels himself to be lucky while dancing with Preeta. Sherlyn feels pukish and runs off the dance floor.

9:36pm- Rakhi, Kareena and chachi follow her. Chachi suggests that Sherlyn is pregnant and everyone is shocked to hear that. Karan overhears this conversation. Kareena is agitated at chachi’s claims and tells Rakhi that she does not agree with her.

9:39pm- Preeta is talking to Kritika about the wound on her hand but Kritika dismisses it as just a scar. Karan asks Preeta to move to the corridor and brings Srishti along with him. Rakhi asks chachi to keep quiet but that doesn’t deter her and she asks Sherlyn to own up.

9:42pm- Karan tells Srishti and Preeta that he heard Sherlyn is pregnant but Preeta is not ready to accept without scientific proof. Preeta also suggests that it is not necessary to link her pregnancy with Prithvi.

9:44pm- Kareena tells chachi that she trusts Sherlyn as much as she trusts her own daughter. She asks Rakhi to ask her chachi to keep quiet and not spread this news unnecessarily.

9:50pm- Karan agrees that there is a possibility that Sherlyn is pregnant due to Rishabh. He is also surprised at the fact that he agreed with Preeta for the first time.

9:51pm- Sherlyn comes downstairs and Rishabh notices that something is off. He goes to talk to Rakhi and her chachi.

9:56pm- Kareena confirms whether Sherlyn is pregnant and she disagrees. Sherlyn calls Prithvi to a room to talk to him. She tells him that she is pregnant. When Prithvi acts shocked, Sherlyn tells him that this is what chachi claimed but it is not true.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More