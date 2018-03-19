Kundali Bhagya 19 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Prithvi comes back home Preeta comes up with a plan to scare Karan and is almost successful in doing so. Prihvi comes hback home and Sherlyn suggests him to create an issue of the fact that Preeta is out with Karan, late at night.

In the previous episode, Preeta and Karan are stranded on the road again without any means of commutation. a passerby suggests them to stay the night at a nearby house, which has been shut for ages. However, he warns them about the supernatural presence in the house. They decide to stay their despite this. Karan scares Preeta out of her wits and then laughs at her for being so coward. Prithvi is angry at them for not having reached the hotel yet. Sherlyn suggests him to come home and make an issue out of this.

9:30pm- Karan apologises to Preeta for the problem she faced when he put his head on her arm because there is no pillow. Preeta asks him to admit that he is scared but Karan does not agree.

9:31pm- Preeta tries to think of a plan to scare Karan. While they are sleeping, wind starts blowing, thunder strikes. Feeling this, Karan wakes up and he also wakes up Preeta.

9:34pm- Preeta asks Karan to go to sleep and let her sleep. Karan feels that only he can hear strange noises and gets even more scared. Preeta goes into a flashback of how she created this spooky environment with whatever she could find.

9:36pm- Karan lies down feeling sacred. Preeta taunts him and asks him to protect her. She asks him to keep an eye on the door. She quietly leaves the spot in order to execute her plan further.

9:38pm- Karan goes to shut the windows and Preeta comes behind him dressed as a ghost.

9:40pm- Karan dismisses her and refuses to admit that she is a ghost. When he turns back and sees someone lying under the blanket, that is when he gets shocked.

9:41pm- Prithvi comes home and Sherlyn tells him that this is the moment make everyone feel guilty and create a scene because Preeta and Karan are out at night, all alone.

9:46pm- Preeta, the ghost, threatens to kill Karan. Karan is scared out of his wits. She goes ahead and pretends to stab Pragya who is lying under the blanket. Karan runs away.

9:49pm- At the farmhouse, everyone comes together for dinner when Prithvi also comes in. Sarla is glad that Prithvi has come back home.

9:54pm- Prithvi apologises to Sarla for his behaviour. When asked to join them for dinner, Prithvi says he’ll wait for Preeta. He asks where Preeta is and nobody knows what to tell him.

9:56pm- Preeta, the ghost, takes Karan’s name and he asks her how she knows his name. She evades the question and asks him how he should kill him. But Karan is smart enough to get Preeta to let out the truth. When she runs away, he stops her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App