Kundali Bhagya 2 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Karan and Prithvi get in an argument Karan and Prithvi get in an arguemnt and Karan tells Prithvi that he will make sure he does not get married. Prithvi challenges him to do so and Karan takes the challenge heads on.

In the previous episode, Rakhi asks Rishabh, Sherlyn and Karan to go out for dinner. She tells Rishabh that she is doing so so that they can bond well with Prithvi who is to bring Preeta to the same restaurant for a dinner date. When Prithvi and Preeta reach the restaurant, Sherlyn asks them to join them for dinner. Prithvi tells them that the date for his engagement with Preeta has been fixed. Everyone congratulates them excluding Karan who starts taunting him instead.

9:25pm- Karan drops soup on Prithvi’s lap. He goes to clean it up when one of his old acquaintances spots him. Rishabh sends Karan behind him to help him out.

9:27pm- Prithvi tells Karan that he knows he is gaining pleasure out of tormenting Abhi. Karan taunts him back saying that had it been in his control, he would’ve tormented him even more.

9:29pm- Karan tells him that there is no point in competing with him as they are not even equals. Prithvi tells him that he knows Karan is really sad from the inside. Karan shuts him up saying that he has no interest in his life. Prithvi tells him that he has noticed how Karan wants to be around Preeta all the time.

9:32pm- Karan says that he feels that maybe he has forgotten that he is talking about his fiancee. Prithvi tells him that he’ll make sure that he cuts Karan off from Preeta’s life.

9:33pm- Karan challenges Prithvi that he will not let the engagement take place. Prithvi asks him to go ahead but warns him that the blame will be put on Preeta only. Prithvi challenges him to go ahead and do whatever he wants to. Karan takes the challenge heads on.

9:36pm- Sarla goes to Luthra house with the news of Preeta’s engagement. Mahesh tells her that she can ask them for help in preparations for the wedding. Sarla is grateful for the thought.

9:43pm- Rishabh asks Karan why he is so angry. He responds saying that Prithvi is not the right man for Preeta. He tells him about the conversation they had in the washroom. He tells him that he’ll make sure that he breaks the marriage. Rishabh tells him that he did wrong having challenged him openly.

9:46pm- Sherlyn overhears this conversation and decides to go and talk to Prithvi about it as she feels he needs her.

9:50pm- Rishabh asks him to relax a little and that he’ll go and join Sherlyn and Preeta. Karan goes to bring prithvi back from the washroom. he overhears Prithvi talking to a woman and saying that he misses her.

9:53pm- Rishabh asks Preeta where Sherlyn is and she says that she went out to place a call. Rishabh tells Preeta that Karan does not want her to get engaged to Prithvi and she’s shocked.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App