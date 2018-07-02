Kundali Bhagya 2 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Sherlyn talks to the doctor about her abortion and when Prithvi talks to her rudely, she throws him out. Preeta and Karan rush to the hospital to see what the truth is.

In the previous episode, Preeta goes to Karan’s house and tells him that she saw Sherlyn’s name in the register kept in the maternity ward. They open Sherlyn’s slam book only to find the contents showing praise for Rishabh and the Luthras and no mention of Prithvi whatsoever. They are shocked. Prithvi tells Sherlyn how he changed the contents of the slam book.

9:30pm- Sherlyn is tensed about something and Prithvi asks what it is about. Prithvi tells her that he has been reading about and looking at safe options to help her terminate the pregnancy. Sherlyn is called inside the doctor’s cabin for her appointment. Sherlyn tells the doctor that she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The doctor tells her that she has been in this business for long and realises that someone is forcing her. The doctor asks her to tell her the truth as she would help her. Prithvi gets agitated and starts fighting with Sherlyn. The doctor asks them to keep quiet.

9:35pm- Preeta is helping dadi for her exercise when she seems tense. Dadi asks her what the matter. Preeta asks her why people play with others’ feelings and dadi asks her whom she is talking about. Preeta evades that question but breaks into a story about a man just like Prithvi. Dadi warns her against such a man. Karan calls Preeta and asks her where she is. He asks her to come quickly.

9:40pm- Rishabh asks Karan to come along with him but Karan refuses. Rishabh asks him what is wrong but Karan asks him to go and attend to his engagements. Preeta is about to fall as she is in a hurry. Karan catches her. Preeta asks Karan whether he does not like her. Karan is confused and Preeta laughs it off as Karan is left wondering.

9:49pm- Rakhi, Kareena and Dadi are talking among each other when Akshay comes home. He tells them he cannot marry Kritika. When asked the reason, he says that he feels unimportant as no one is talking about his wedding to Kritika. Kareena tells him that she’ll talk to panditji soon.

9:58pm- The ward boys take Prithvi outside the cabin. Prithvi shouts at them and tells them that he will sue the doctor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More