Kundali Bhagya 2 March Full Episode Live Updates: Prithvi decides to fight the goons The goons beat up Rishabh and Karan and they fall unconscious. they ask Preeta to assist them in obtaining valuables from everyone. Rishabh goes ahead to show his heroism but realises that these are not the ones who he has hired.

In the previous episode, Rishabh and Karan come in to stop the goons but everyone stops the. Prithvi tells them to come attack Preeta so that he can show his heroism. The goons he has hired have just reached the Luthra house.

9:30pm The goons Prithvi has hired come in and wonder why there is no party noise. One of them sees some other robbers and feels Prithvi has betrayed them. Seeing the actual robbers, they run away. Prithvi wonders why the goons aren’t listening to him despite the pact.

9:33pm- Karan, Rishabh and Sameer enter into a fight with the robbers and Prithvi wonders why the plan is going haywire. The goons hit Rishabh and on the back of his head and he falls unconscious. They hit Karan at the back of his head with a glass bottle and he starts bleeding.

9:37pm- Preeta starts shouting at the goons and they ask her to collect everyone’s valuables. Preeta agrees. Everyone surrenders. Seeing the correct moment, Mr. Luthra calls the police and informs them of the emergency.

9:39pm- Sherlyn asks Prithvi to take his heroic entry. Prithvi comes in and stops everyone from surrendering their jewellery. He asks the goons to leave or else the police would come and take him away. One of them puts him on the gunpoint but Prithvi turns the tables.

9:44pm- After playing along for a while, the goons start laughing and instead challenge Prithvi. Preeta tries to stop Prithvi but he won’t listen. He drops off the gun saying he does not need it and charges towards the goons. The leader stops him midway and instead hits him back.

9:49pm- Prithvi takes off the mask off the goon’s head and realises that he isn’t the one he had hired. Prithvi surrenders and stops his “heroism” too.

9:56pm- The robber asks Preeta to give away her ring too. Preeta requests him not to ask for the ring as it is her father’s last souvenir. The robber gets a knife to cut off Preeta’s finger in order to obtain the ring.

