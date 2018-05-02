Kundali Bhagya 2 May 2018 Full Epsiode Written Updates: Karan is still not deterred Karan takes the challenge to prove Prithvi wrong heads on. Rishabh and Karan strongly feel that Prithvi is not a good match for Preeta and they should do something so that Preeta calls of their engagement.

In the previous episode, Tapsee tells everyone that Prithvi is innocent and it is she who was trying to get him back into her life. Everyone believes her and Preeta goes ahead and gets engaged to him despite Karan explicitly stating that he is against this engagement. Sherlyn goes to Tapsee house to ask her to move out of the city. Tapsee slaps her as she’d threatened her with her mother’s life to not reveal the truth.

9:31pm- Prithvi taunts Karan about his failure to stop Prithvi’s engagement to Preeta. Karan says that he hasn’t lost the challenge but instead the real game has begun now. He does not need anybody’s help now.

9:35pm- Prithvi asks Karan to stop interfering with his life and before he can do anything further, he’ll already get married to Preeta. Karan drives off past him in rage.

9:37pm- Preeta asks Srishti why she is so upset. Srishti tells her that she cannot understand why Preeta can’t see whatever she, Karan and Rishabh can see. Srishti warns Preeta that Prithvi is not what he seems like on the surface. Srishti knows that it is because of the societal pressure that she is not calling off the relationship.

9:40pm- Srishti wants Preeta to listen to her gut instincts. Dadi overhears this conversation and asks Srishti to keep quiet. She thinks that Prithvi has proven his innocence. Srishti says that she cannot bring herself to be good to Prithvi.

9:42pm- Karan and Rishabh are drinking on their terrace and mutually feel that the engagement shouldn’t have taken place. Rishabh says that when he saw the video, he was certain that they’d be able to prove that Prithvi is not innocent.

9:47pm- Rishabh and Karan discuss how this entire relationship is premised on lies. Rishabh says that Preeta could’ve gotten married to simple guys like him but she chose just the opposite. He goes on to ramble about Preeta’s perfection but Karan stops him. Rishabh asks him to tell him about his plans in advance so that he can help him in a better way.

9:55pm- Next morning everyone gets in their routine. Dadi asks whether Srishti’s brain is no in the right place. Srishti reiterates that Prithvi is not a good man. Sarla asks Srishti to go get potatoes from the market and Srishti pleads Preeta to go to the market instead.

9:58pm- Sherlyn is pissed off that Tapsee has refused to leave the city and has sworn to bring out Prithvi’s truth.

